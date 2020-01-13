Pesetacoin (PTC) Price Hits $0.0011

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $148,322.00 and $23.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00617395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010006 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,249,229 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

