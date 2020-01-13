SwiftCash Achieves Market Cap of $45,287.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $45,287.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 112,029,351 coins and its circulating supply is 111,308,920 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

