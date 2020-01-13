Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.9-143.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.84 million.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Tilly’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

