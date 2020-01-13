Hi Mutual Society Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $302.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.55 or 0.05929276 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026653 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00119867 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

