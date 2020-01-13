Achain (ACT) Market Cap Reaches $5.30 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Cobinhood. Achain has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $555,039.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.01998459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00185547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, HitBTC, Indodax, OKEx, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Koinex, Coinnest and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

