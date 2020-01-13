EDRCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,181.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.