DDKoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00026706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $22,541.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.01998459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00185547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

