KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR opened at $29.98 on Monday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.