Morgan Stanley Lowers Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Equal Weight

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $74.83 on Monday. Docusign has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $77.01. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,232.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Docusign by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,119,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,705,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Docusign by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after buying an additional 1,035,506 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.