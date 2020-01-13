Morgan Stanley Downgrades 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to Equal Weight

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGHT. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

