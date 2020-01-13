Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Concho Resources stock opened at $89.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $126.54.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

