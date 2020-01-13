Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $97.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $225,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $8,928,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $926,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 214,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.