Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA opened at $32.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apache will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Apache by 56.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apache by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Apache by 152.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.