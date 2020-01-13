JMP Securities Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Market Perform

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.