Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $18.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.