Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $18.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.