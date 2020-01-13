Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teradyne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.