Morgan Stanley Downgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Underweight

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.47.
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $132.76.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.