Morgan Stanley Downgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Underweight

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

