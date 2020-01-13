Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

AVT stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. Avnet has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

