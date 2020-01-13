Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

NYSE:GS opened at $242.11 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $172.42 and a 52 week high of $243.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.97 and a 200 day moving average of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

