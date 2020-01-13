SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $214.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $244.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.45 and its 200-day moving average is $241.63. SBA Communications has a one year low of $166.71 and a one year high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

