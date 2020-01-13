Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives GBX 849.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RR. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 938 ($12.34) price objective (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Insiders have bought 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704 in the last ninety days.

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 676.20 ($8.90) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 667.40 ($8.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion and a PE ratio of -5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 700.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 767.81.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

