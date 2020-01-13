East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Raymond James cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $47.28 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

