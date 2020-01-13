Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Post $1.45 EPS

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

HBB opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.16. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $169.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.40 million. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter valued at $747,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 804,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

