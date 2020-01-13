Brokerages Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Target Price at $42.25

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.73 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

