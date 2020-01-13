Brokerages Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Target Price at GBX 3,650.45

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,650.45 ($48.02).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,482 ($45.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,163.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,963.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363.50 ($44.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.