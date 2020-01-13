Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives $10.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

FRO opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Frontline has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

