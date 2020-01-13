Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.45

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €74.45 ($86.57) and last traded at €74.45 ($86.57), with a volume of 114818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €72.35 ($84.13).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

