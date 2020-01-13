LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 865,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $45.16 on Monday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

