Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Increases By 19.1%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CNS stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,443,000 after buying an additional 132,456 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,435,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 420.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 388,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
