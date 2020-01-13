Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Increases By 19.1%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNS stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,443,000 after buying an additional 132,456 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,435,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 420.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 388,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

