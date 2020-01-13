LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 855,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

NYSE LXU opened at $3.68 on Monday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.