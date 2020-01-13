Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Update

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 834,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $149.87 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $166.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

