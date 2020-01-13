Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 157,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $56.26 on Monday. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $57.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $647.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.