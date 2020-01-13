Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Update

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Cowen raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,204 shares of company stock worth $4,211,979 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 83,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 317,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

