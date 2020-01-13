Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Update

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Cowen raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.73.
In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,204 shares of company stock worth $4,211,979 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 83,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 317,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
