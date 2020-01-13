Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MIST stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,951,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,978.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,899.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIST has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Hits New 1-Year High at $74.45
Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Hits New 1-Year High at $74.45
LTC Properties Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
LTC Properties Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. Increases By 19.1%
Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. Increases By 19.1%
LSB Industries, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
LSB Industries, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Sun Communities Inc Short Interest Update
Sun Communities Inc Short Interest Update
Vectrus Inc Short Interest Up 19.6% in December
Vectrus Inc Short Interest Up 19.6% in December


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report