Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MIST stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,951,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,978.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,899.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIST has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.