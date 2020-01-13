Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:EARN opened at $10.82 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 737,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

