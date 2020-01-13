Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.02 million.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -129.57 and a beta of -0.16.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOL. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.76.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

