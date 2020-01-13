Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.02 million.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -129.57 and a beta of -0.16.
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
