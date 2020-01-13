Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.875-3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.

NYSE GOL opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.57 and a beta of -0.16. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.76.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.