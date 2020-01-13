Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Infosys updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:INFY opened at $10.65 on Monday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

