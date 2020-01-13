Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.22-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $234.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $130.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.93.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

