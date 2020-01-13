PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $120.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

