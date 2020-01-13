Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.25.
Shares of SQ opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,399.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $83.20.
In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Square by 13,789.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Square by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Square by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Square by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
