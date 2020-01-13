Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of SQ opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,399.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Square by 13,789.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Square by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Square by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Square by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

