Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

