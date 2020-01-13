Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRY. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Berry Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Berry Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $716.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 185,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

