Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Qorvo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.22.

QRVO opened at $113.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,703,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

