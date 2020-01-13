Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Get Renasant alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. Renasant has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.