SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of SWI opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.57 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 74.35% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $239,971.32. Also, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $350,226.84. Insiders sold 39,181 shares of company stock worth $754,035 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SolarWinds by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SolarWinds by 184.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SolarWinds by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

