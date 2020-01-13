Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Plug Power stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 269,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Plug Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 478,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 505,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 109,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.