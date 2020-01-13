Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura cut Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE OSW opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Haymaker Acquisition’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

