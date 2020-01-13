Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of CSOD opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $561,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $945,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $659,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,401 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,503. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $30,918,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $21,507,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 52.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 929,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 318,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,002,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

