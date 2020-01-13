Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.
CSOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.88.
Shares of CSOD opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $62.66.
In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $561,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $945,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $659,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,401 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,503. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $30,918,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $21,507,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 52.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 929,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 318,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,002,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
