Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

NOMD stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,779 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 631,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

